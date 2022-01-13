Matrix AI Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $379,421.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $379,421.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00319363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.