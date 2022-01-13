Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $55.68 million and $6.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.20 or 0.07617171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,806.48 or 0.99952289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.