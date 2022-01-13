Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.76. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 371,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

