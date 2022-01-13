$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $3.14. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Primerica stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.60. 208,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

