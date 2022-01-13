Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $95.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JMPLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.99.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

