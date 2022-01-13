Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 139,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,030. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.