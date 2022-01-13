Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down 0.92 on Thursday, hitting 36.90. 18,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124. Bandai Namco has a twelve month low of 33.00 and a twelve month high of 46.53.

Get Bandai Namco alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandai Namco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandai Namco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.