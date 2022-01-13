Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 916.7% in December

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 38,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

