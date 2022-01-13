Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 5352723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $593.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

