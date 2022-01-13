Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245.10 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.28). 2,858,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,956,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.40 ($3.28).

A number of analysts have commented on ABDN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.14) to GBX 289 ($3.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.73) in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.86 ($3.87).

The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($221,392.70). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($103,027.01).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

