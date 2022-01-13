Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

