Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $192.73 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,825.98 or 0.04262555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

