Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $144.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $590.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,719. Banner has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.