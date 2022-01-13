Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.21. 1,871,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,503. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.