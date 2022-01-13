Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Tabcorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Tabcorp has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $7.98.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.