Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of Tabcorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Tabcorp has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $7.98.
About Tabcorp
