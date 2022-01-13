SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SSEZY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. 59,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.