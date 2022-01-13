Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Expands By 1,231.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 1,231.7% from the December 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 532,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,574. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 183.50% and a negative net margin of 1,518.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

