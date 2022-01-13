pEOS Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $81.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

