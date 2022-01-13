Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

