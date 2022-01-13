Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

