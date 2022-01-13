Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.
RBB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
