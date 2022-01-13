Zacks: Analysts Expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

INDO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,402. Indonesia Energy has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

