Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

AMD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.55. 1,265,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,514,904. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

