IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,904,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The stock has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.