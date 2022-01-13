Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,858,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,300,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,836.92. 48,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,710. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,901.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,793.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

