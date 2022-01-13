Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.76. 407,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

