Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

APYX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

