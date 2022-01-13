Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 152,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 32,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.