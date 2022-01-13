Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Up 5.6%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 102,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 108,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.