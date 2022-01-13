Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 40,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 36,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Karora Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRRGF)

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

