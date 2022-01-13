Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTPAU. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

