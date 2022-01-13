Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Declines By 96.7%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the December 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENGIY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 73,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

