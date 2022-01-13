First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.