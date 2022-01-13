Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

