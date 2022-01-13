Zacks: Brokerages Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

