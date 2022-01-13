$304.33 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report $304.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.20 million and the highest is $339.00 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,799 shares of company stock worth $4,478,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 723,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,339,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. ContextLogic has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

