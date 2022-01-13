-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,663. The stock has a market cap of $294.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

