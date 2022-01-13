SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $111,935.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars.

