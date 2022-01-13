NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $33.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGames traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 4110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 3.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

