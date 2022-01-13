Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reduced by Analyst

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBRL. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $130.44. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,495. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.