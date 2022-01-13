First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading Up 1.9%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.76. 86,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 101,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

