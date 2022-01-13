Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 92.9% in December

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Rand Capital stock remained flat at $$16.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

