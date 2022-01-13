First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FACO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.