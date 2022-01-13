Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.00.

RHHVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.27.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

