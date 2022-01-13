Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $247.60

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.52. 7,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 217.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

