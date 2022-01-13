HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.02 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $79.97 million and $9.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

