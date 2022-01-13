Dai Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.47 billion and approximately $477.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,473,926,716 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

