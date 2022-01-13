Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 71,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

