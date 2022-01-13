Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 65,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,696. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,820,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

