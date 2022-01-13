SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $527.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $539.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.93.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

