Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 109,237 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,237 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

